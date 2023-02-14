Six inmates at Morrison County Jail were treated at a hospital following suspected drug overdoses Saturday, according to Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

Jail staff were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate in a housing unit just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Larsen said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Local police officers, sheriff's office deputies, ambulance personnel and a nurse from St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls arrived on the scene and assisted correctional officers with lifesaving efforts, including administering Narcan.

Five other male inmates in the same housing unit then began showing signs of a potential overdose; of the six inmates with signs of an overdose, five were treated with Narcan. All six inmates were transported to the hospital for treatment and monitoring and have since been released back to the jail, Larsen said.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office and Little Falls Police Department are investigating the incident. Larsen said officials also reported the incident to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.