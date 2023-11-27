ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker announced Monday she is stepping down as president in June after six years at the helm.

Wacker, 66, was appointed as the 24th president of the institution in 2018, becoming the first woman to be SCSU's permanent president and the first openly gay person in the role. She succeeded interim President Ashish Vaidya, who led the university for two years following the sudden death of former President Earl Potter, who was killed in a car crash while driving to the Twin Cities.

In an email to the campus community Monday, Wacker said she is departing effective June 30, 2024 upon completion of her contract. She called her time at the university as "nothing short of an extraordinary experience."

"Over these years, we have faced numerous challenges together, including demographic shifts, evolving public perspectives on higher education, and the unprecedented global pandemic," Wacker said in her email. "Through these trials, we have emerged stronger, more resilient and more innovative."

Wacker is leaving amid turbulence over budget cuts, faculty layoffs and a controversial partnership with a for-profit company to provide accelerated online classes. This spring, Wacker announced cuts to two dozen faculty jobs and 70 academic programs amid a looming $24.5 million budget deficit. Dozens more jobs are expected to be cut in the next few years.

University leaders have attributed the chronic budget deficit to a steady enrollment decline that wasn't met with a similar reduction in staffing levels, as well as instructional costs that are the highest among the seven Minnesota State universities.

At the time, Wacker said the cuts will save money and better align programming with the so-called "It's Time" strategy that launched a few years ago. The strategy emphasizes being a leader in four academic areas — holistic health and wellness, applied science and engineering, education and leadership — as well as improving student experience and better reaching nontraditional learners.

That plan also relies heavily on a push for new accelerated online programs that are intended to reach adult learners who want to complete their college education. The university planned to launch 11 undergraduate programs this fall but the Minnesota State system put a pause on those plans to review the proposal. The system recently announced it gave conditional approval for SCSU to offer three undergraduate programs.

Prior to coming to SCSU, Wacker studied gerontology and sociology and then served as professor and administrator at the University of Northern Colorado.

"During her tenure, Dr. Wacker led the university through the most challenging time in higher education's history with positivity, empathy and vision," said Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State, in a news release. "Her commitment to student success and Equity 2030 has laid a foundation of excellence at the university that will impact the region for years to come."

Equity 2030 is a goal set by the system in 2019 to close educational equity gaps across race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status and geographic location.

Olson said the Board of Trustees will launch a search this spring for an interim president who will serve a two-year term beginning July 1.