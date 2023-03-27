Six people were shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday evening, all under age 18.
The six have been taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Brooklyn Center police are investigating.
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.
