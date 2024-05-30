The "social district" concept that has seen success in Anoka can now expand to include pilot programs in Shakopee and Stillwater after state legislation passed last session.

First tried last fall in downtown Anoka, a social district allows people to drink alcohol as they walk around sidewalks, streets and parks in a limited area. Drinkers must be 21 or older and can consume beer, wine or alcohol in specially-marked plastic cups.

As of April 18, Anoka had nine establishments obtain a city license to sell the to-go beverages.

"We're very excited for this," said Tim Zunker,president of the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce. "We just see this as a great opportunity to … create something unique."

Zunker said officials have been looking into the concept for more than a year. There could actually be two social districts in the city – one in Canterbury Park and one downtown, he said.

The legislation allows the Shakopee City Council to implement the district, choosing days, times locations, boundaries and other details, Zunker said. Those decisions have not yet been made.

The district won't be operational until September 2025, Zunker said, the date specified in the legislation.

Zunker said officials have created a committee to decide some of the details and help make the districts "vibrant yet safe." Having the social districts on the horizon may prove a good recruitment tool to bring new bars, restaurants and other businesses to the city, too.

There are eight bars, restaurants and breweries downtown that could potentially participate, he said, along with five establishments either open or in the works at Canterbury Park.

Canterbury Park plans to open its 19,000-seat amphitheater in summer of 2025, he said.