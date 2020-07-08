Isabella McCauley, who will be a junior at Simley High School this fall, shot a closing 3-under 69 to beat Kathryn VanArragon, who will be sophomore at Blaine High School, by two shots on Tuesday after the final round of the 45th Minnesota Girls’ Junior PGA Championship at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.

McCauley used a flurry of birdies late in her round to capture her second straight junior PGA championship, and second tournament victory in seven days.

She finished with a two-round total of 140. VanArragon shot a 72 for her 142.

Third was Reese McCauley, Isabella’s younger sister, at 145.

“I came into today wanting to shoot really low,” Isabella McCauley said. “The first nine was very relaxed and very steady. I made some really good pars and good putts, which really gave me some momentum heading to the back.

“For whatever reason, when I know what I have to be at, I can do it. I knew I was one down to Kathryn [into Tuesday] and knew I was going to have to birdie. I wasn’t expecting her to bogey anything.”

In her first event of 2020 last week, Isabella McCauley shot a 1-under 141 to claim the Minnesota Junior Girls’ State Championship at Bent Creek Golf Club by five strokes over Reese.

VanArragon finished 11th at the AJGA Circle K Junior Championship last week in Columbus, Ind., shooting 5-over 221.

News Services