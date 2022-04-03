The Silver Lake Fire Chief struck a pedestrian while responding to a crash scene on Saturday afternoon on Highway 7 in Hale Township, Minn..

Minnesota State Patrol says that 28-year-old Rhiannon Autumn Phillippi, of Hutchinson, Minn., was sent to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She crashed on the highway about 10 miles east of Hutchinson, and sustained injuries prior to being struck by an emergency vehicle driven by Dale Kosek, 62.

Kosek leads the Silver Lake Fire Department and is also the city's public works director.

The patrol didn't say what led up to the crash but reported dry road conditions.