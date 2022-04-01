Traffic was congested on 7th Street heading into the heart of downtown Minneapolis, even though tipoff in the Women's Final Four was three hours away.

Out-of-state fans gathered near buses in front of team hotels, waiting to send players off in style for the semifinals.

On the plaza outside Target Center, girls' basketball players laughed as they played a beanbag toss game. A line for merchandise was 10-deep.

There was even a guy walking around with two cats on his shoulders.

Nbd just a guy walking around with 2 cats on his shoulders outside Target Center. pic.twitter.com/7lu68cmycL — RandBall (@RandBall) April 1, 2022

It all felt very ... alive, which is to say normal (except for the cats).

But that normalcy was also different from much of how downtown Minneapolis often has felt during the last two years.

Players have noted the same shift in their experience from last year to this year.

"Last year we were in the bubble. We were in San Antonio the whole time, and it was basically testing, practice and back to the hotel," UConn star Paige Bueckers, the former Hopkins standout, said Thursday. "I think we're all just grateful it's not that experience again, and we're excited to have fans."

FANS SHOW UP FOR BUECKERS, UCONN AT TOURNEY TOWN

Of four canvas walls filled with good luck messages for the Final Four teams inside the Minneapolis Convention Center, the black Sharpie scratches overwhelmingly favored UConn and Bueckers. Minneapolis resident Candace Granberg watched her preteen daughter Gabby scribble a "let's go Paige!" on the wall.

"She's such a great role model on and off the court," Granberg said. "I couldn't ask for a better Minnesota girl to represent our state."

Gabby, who plays basketball, said she doesn't have a Bueckers poster in her bedroom yet, but she wants one. "She's so inspiring," Gabby said. "If a girl like her can make it to UConn, I can too."