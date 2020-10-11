JOTTINGS

• St. Thomas graduate John Schneider is in his ninth season as the general manager of the Seattle Seahawks after spending eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He made his biggest trade this offseason bringing in Jets safety Jamal Adams, but Adams has been injured and will miss Sunday night’s Vikings game.

• Receiver J.D. Spielman, the son of Vikings GM Rick Spielman, got involved in the TCU offense in the first quarter vs. Kansas State on Saturday by completing a pass, but it went for no gain. The Nebraska transfer had five catches for 55 yards, four carries for 30 yards and seven punt returns for 80 yards over TCU’s first three games.

• Great news out of New York that former Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman is back practicing with the Jets after a shoulder injury. Cashman has 41 tackles in eight pro games over two seasons.

• Twins owner Bill Pohlad will get a big release next Saturday when HBO broadcasts “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” Pohlad served as executive producer on the film, which was directed by Spike Lee.

• Former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen earned $101,797 after tying for 23rd at the U.S. Open in New York last month, his second event of the 2021 season. Van Rooyen earned $171,345 in 11 events during the 2020 PGA Tour season.

• CBS Sports Top 100 NBA draft prospects has Apple Valley and Duke standout Tre Jones at No. 34, Cretin-Derham Hall and Gophers forward Daniel Oturu No. 41, Hopkins and Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji No. 43, and East Ridge grad and Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie No. 83.

• As the Twins enter their offseason plans, they rank No. 21 in baseball with a $60.4 million payroll for 2021, but that number will go way up with deals for Nelson Cruz and arbitration for Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios, Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey and Matt Wisler.