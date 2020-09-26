JOTTINGS

• Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who has the No. 4 passer rating in football. “I think the biggest thing with Tannehill right now is he’s playing with a lot of confidence, he has a running game with him. I feel like he is seeing coverages and getting the ball out quick, understanding where to go with the football right away. He has been really good on the play-actions, he has been extremely accurate and he can also move in the pocket and scramble.”

• Pro Football Focus labeled Gophers offensive tackle Daniel Faalele as one of the top NFL draft prospects in the Big Ten: “Faalele is still far more a projection due to a lack of on-field performance at this point,” they wrote. “The 6-foot-9, 400-pound tackle has been playing football for only a few years, making his 76.5 pass-blocking grade last season very encouraging.”

• 247 Sports ranks the Gophers’ 2021 recruiting class 27th in the nation and seventh in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (No. 2 overall), Michigan (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 15), Maryland (No. 20), Iowa (No. 21) and Nebraska (No. 22).

• 247 Sports released a list of top players in Minnesota for the Class of 2022 and has Lucas Heyer of Hill-Murray ranked No. 1. Eli King of Caledonia is No. 2 and Chase Carter of Minnehaha Academy is No. 3

• Ex-Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins is working out with Golden State during its team minicamp. The Warriors have the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Wolves draft No. 1.

• The Arizona Cardinals are a big splash in the NFL at 2-0 and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said former Gophers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who has 17 tackles and two pass deflections, is their MVP on defense. “I’ve always kind of prided myself in being multidimensional,” Campbell said last week. “I feel like I can rush, cover and play behind the ball. “