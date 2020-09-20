JOTTINGS

• Twins starter Kenta Maeda is fourth in the American League in ERA (2.52), tied for eighth in innings (60⅔), first in WHIP (0.76) and sixth in strikeouts (71). “What we underestimated for sure, or we collectively did, was just how athletic and how adaptable and adjustable he is,” Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said. “It seems like he makes adjustments throughout every game, that [with] most guys I don’t see very often.”

• Pro Football Focus on former Gopher Antoine Winfield Jr. making his debut for Tampa Bay last week against the Saints: “[He] had an encouraging first start, as well. He forced an incompletion in coverage and had one missed tackle on six attempts. He split his time fairly evenly between the box [28 snaps] and deep [34 snaps].”

• The Vikings faced new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers last season when he was with the Chargers and forced three picks in a 39-10 win, but co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said Rivers can make every play. “He’s always been a guy that’s going to throw the ball around; that’s what makes him great,” Zimmer said. “He takes some chances and that’s led to some interceptions, but he makes more throws than he misses.”

• Former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is off to a great start with the Browns, totaling 14 tackles over two games, including a team-high 10 in their 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday.

• According to Jimmy Shapiro with BetOnline out of Las Vegas, the Twins are tied with the Cubs at eighth for World Series odds at 16-1.

• It’s an incredible story that Lakeville North product Jake Oettinger will be in the Stanley Cup Final with Dallas just three years after being drafted. ... St. Paul native Ryan McDonagh will suit up with Tampa Bay; the defenseman has five points in 16 playoff games.