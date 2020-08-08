JOTTINGS

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he is not a patient man, but he knows he is going to have to be patient this season: “Just like the players. When they get a guy hurt they understand it’s part of the game and we all understand that if a guy misses two weeks because of COVID then somebody has to come in. And, again, they’re not going to cancel games. So we have to go out and figure out how to win them.”

• BetOnline has the Twins’ World Series odds at 10-1, which ranks third behind the Yankees (9-2) and Dodgers (5-1). Baseball Reference calculated the Twins’ playoff odds at 99.9% this past week.

• Lance Lynn continues to be one of the best pitchers in baseball with the Rangers. The former Twins pitcher leads the AL with a 0.49 ERA over 18⅓ innings. He has 24 strikeouts and has given up nine hits and only one earned run.

• Former Apple Valley standout Gary Trent Jr. is playing great in the NBA bubble for the Portland Trail Blazers. Through five games, he has averaged 20.6 points per game while shooting 62% from three-point range (29-for-45).

• Former Timberwolves All-Star point guard Sam Cassell is an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers. Cassell got his coaching start under Flip Saunders with the Wizards in 2009.

• Ryan Wittman, the Eden Prairie grad and son of former Wolves coach Randy Wittman, recently became a vice president for G2 Capital Advisors in Boston. Ryan held the Cornell all-time scoring record until 2019, when he was passed by Matt Morgan. Randy Wittman played a huge role in getting Bob Knight to return to Assembly Hall at the University of Indiana in February, Knight’s first visit to the basketball arena in 20 years.

• Teddy Bridgewater has been getting a lot of praise as the new Carolina Panthers quarterback. The ex-Vikings star is scheduled to face his old team at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 29.