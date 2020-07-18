JOTTINGS

• Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said the club has been pleased with the physical strength of the pitchers in camp: “I think that’s something that [Rocco Baldelli has] been really impressed by. I know on the pitching side, [pitching coach] Wes [Anderson] feels like most guys — especially the starters — came in having been built up over multiple innings.”

• Pro Football Focus ranked the Vikings receivers as the No. 21 group in the NFL heading into training camp. PFF wrote: “The biggest question mark surrounds rookie first-rounder Justin Jefferson, who will now be charged with replacing Stefon Diggs.”

• With the WCHA bringing in St. Thomas for women’s hockey, you have to wonder if that will give the WCHA an advantage in adding the men’s hockey team as well. … It will be interesting to see how St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso recruits the state of Minnesota, now that he’ll be competing for recruits against P.J. Fleck and the Gophers.

• Blake Perbix, a St. Cloud Cathedral standout, has given a verbal commitment to Northern Michigan, coached by former Gophers assistant Grant Potulny. Perbix is the cousin of Gophers forward Jack Perbix.

• The A’s have two former Twins on the roster: outfielder Robbie Grossman and pitcher Liam Hendriks. Last season Grossman hit .240 with 57 runs scored. Hendriks was one of the best relievers in baseball with a 1.80 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 85 innings.

• The latest NBAdraft.net mock draft has the Wolves taking point guard LaMelo Ball of the Australia-based Illawara Hawks at No. 3, Gophers forward Daniel Oturu going No. 14 to Portland, Lakeville North grad and Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji going No. 33 to the Wolves and Apple Valley and Duke product Tre Jones going No. 41 to San Antonio.