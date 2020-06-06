JOTTINGS

• Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has created the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition for student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors and presidents to work together for racial equality. There is no better leader in the country for this role than Warren. He and his wife, Greta, also made a personal donation of $100,000 from the Warren Family Foundation to the National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

• The Timberwolves, Cavaliers and Warriors will all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 draft. The Cavs drafted Andrew Wiggins No. 1 overall in 2014 and then traded him to the Wolves, who traded him to the Warriors this season.

• The Gophers hockey team has signed defenseman Carl Fish for next season. Fish graduated from St. Paul Johnson and played the past two seasons in the NAHL with Bismarck. He scored 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) last season in 39 games.

• Gophers defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere, who was awarded the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award last week, is still looking to make an NFL camp.

• While Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continue to hash out a plan for the 2020 season, one thing seems likely and that’s a 20-man taxi squad that will allow teams to call up any minor leaguer who isn’t on the 30-man roster. This could be a huge boost to the Twins, who have a great farm system.

• Former Twins playing in Korea: Byung Ho Park is hitting .222 with six homers and 17 RBI; Taylor Motter is hitting .114 with one homer and three RBI; and Drew Rucinski is 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 38⅓ innings pitched.

• NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson said the Vikings running backs group with Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and C.J. Ham is the best in the league.