JOTTINGS

• Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman on how the team is staying healthy during virtual meetings: “It’s just a matter of staying in communication with the guys and you do it through text, you do it through FaceTime, you do it through team meetings now that we’re having our virtual training, which started about a month ago. We do have a few players that come into the facility to rehab. Current players who are injured are allowed.”

• The Gophers football team still has the No. 9 ranked recruiting group in the Class of 2021, according to 247 Sports. Ahead are Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, North Carolina, Michigan, USC, Florida and LSU. The Gophers’ 17 commitments are second in the Big Ten only to Ohio State.

• Pro Football Focus said the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson is coming into the third best situation of all rookie receivers because he has to replace Stefon Diggs: “Diggs was tasked with getting vertical in the Vikings offense. His 15.6 average depth of target was the ninth-highest among receivers with at least 50 targets last year. Those are the far more valuable targets that Jefferson should absorb and excel at right off the bat.”

• A number of former Twins are playing in Japan, where baseball will start on June 19. Relievers J.T. Chargois and Alan Busenitz are pitching for Tohoku. Lefthander Andrew Albers, who pitched a two-hit shutout for the Twins in 2013, went to South Korea the next year and ended up back with the Twins in 2016, is pitching for Orix. First baseman Tyler Austin is with Yokohama. And Kris Johnson, who pitched in three games with the Twins in 2014, is with Hiroshima.

• Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said his health situation has him concerned about coming back during the pandemic. “I’m 62 years old,” the ex-Twins skipper told SiriusXM Radio. “I’ve had cancer. I’ve had blood sugar stuff. I’m prime — and I don’t want to be prime.”