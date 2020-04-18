JOTTINGS

• The Gophers’ 2021 football recruiting class is ranked No. 7 in the country, according to 247 Sports. The group that P.J. Fleck has put together is impressive with three four-star recruits and seven three-star recruits. The Gophers rank third in the Big Ten. Ohio State has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Wisconsin is No. 6.

• ESPN has a big documentary about Michael Jordan starting Sunday night. Jordan’s first breakout NBA game was when he scored a playoff-record 63 points against the Celtics in 1986. After the game former Gophers and Celtics star Kevin McHale told me Jordan was unique. “He shot the ball 41 times against us and hit 22. I don’t take 41 shots in three games. He has the uncanny ability to hang in the air when he shoots and draws the foul. He is a young Dr. J (Julius Erving of the 76ers), but he is tougher to defense because he has a jump shot that Dr. J. never had.”

• Former Vikings great Cris Carter talked with Vikings.com about how deep the receiving class is in this week’s NFL draft. “I believe there are at least 25 receivers that can be drafted in the first four rounds,” he said. “We’re going to see some superstars come off the board in Day 2.”

• NFL.com ran power rankings for general managers and placed Vikings GM Rick Spielman at No. 15, right behind Jerry Jones of the Cowboys. Spielman ranked highest in the NFC North.

• For 2020-21, the Timberwolves have the eighth-lowest active salary cap in the NBA at $95.5 million for 11 players. That number doesn’t include likely extensions for Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez.

• ESPN ranked new Gophers hoops transfer Brandon Johnson as the 13th-best graduate transfer in the nation and the No. 4 power forward. “His size and rebounding ability should make an impact in the Big Ten,” ESPN wrote.