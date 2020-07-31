Just three games in and things had changed. In concussion protocol after a hard foul on Tuesday, Lexie Brown was on the sidelines. Top reserve forward Karima Christmas-Kelly is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

So Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had a new starting lineup, with rookie Crystal Dangerfield getting her first WNBA start. And fellow rookie Mikiah Herberg Harrigan, who didn’t play in the opener, was suddenly the first forward off the bench.

So. Two rookies atop the rotation on a night when veteran center Sylvia Fowles was dogged by foul trouble all night against a high-flying Chicago team that came into the game 2-0?

No problem.

Showing the best balance of the season, the Lynx built a 12-point lead with just over 4 minutes left and held on for an 83-81 victory at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Thursday.

The Lynx (2-1) got 20 points from Napheesa Collier; her two free throws with 44 seconds left proved to be the difference. Damiris Dantas scored 14. Rachel Banham had 13 off the bench and Minnesota got eight points from Herbert Harrigan. In all, seven players scored eight or more points.

On the other end? The Sky (2-1), one of the fastest teams in the NBA, was held in check. One of the best three-point shooting teams, Chicago finished 6-for-24 from behind the arc.

The Lynx led by 12 with 4:16 left. But, with Fowles fouling out, the Sky charged to within three when Diamond DeShields stole the ball from Shenise Johnson and scored with 53.6 seconds left to make it 81-78, setting up a tense finish.

Collier hit two free throws with 44 seconds left. Out of a time out, Allie Quigley hit a three-pointer with 37.4 seconds left and it was a two-point game. It was Quigley’s first three of the evening, having missed her first seven attempts.

With 21.7 seconds left Johnson missed a three pointer. At the other end, out of a time out, Vandersloot missed. Collier appeared to get the rebound, but she was tied up, and lost the jump ball. The ball went to Vandersloot, who missed again with 0.8 seconds left. Chicago had one more chance but couldn’t score.

Cheyenne Parker, Azura Stevens and Vandersloot all scored 16 for Chicago.

The Lynx started slowly in the first quarter. But then they found a bit of a rhythm. After falling behind by five mid-way through the quarter the Lynx finished the quarter on an 11-3 run, including five points from Banham. Banham’s feed to Sylvia Fowles for two at the end of the quarter put Minnesota up 21-18. Seven Lynx players scored in the quarter, with eight points coming from the bench. Chicago hit just one of seven three-pointers.

The Lynx looked to be taking control of the action in the second quarter. With Collier warming up, she scored four points in a 6-0 run that put the Lynx up 37-30 on Fowles’ layup with 2:03 left in the half.

But the Lynx scored just one point the rest of the half, and Chicago was able to pare the lead to 38-34.

The Lynx led by four mid-way through the third quarter when the Sky went on a 6-0 run to go up 52-50 on Azura Stevens basket.

But the Lynx responded with a 7-2 run of their own to go up 57-53 on Hergert Harrigan’s second three of the evening, with 2:16 left in the quarter.

• The Lynx claimed forward Erica McCall. She was available immediately because she was already in the WNBA’s bubble. She was waived by Atlanta earlier this week

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida this summer for MLS, NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.