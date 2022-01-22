Down three starters Saturday afternoon against Rutgers, Gophers coach Ben Johnson saw players getting more minutes than they had all season before his team was hit by injuries and COVID-19 issues.

For the second straight game, Johnson had just seven scholarship players available, but this time the Gophers leading scorer Jamison Battle was also sidelined.

Payton Willis scored a career-high 32 points on a school-record tying eight three-pointers to lead the Gophers to a 68-65 victory over Rutgers at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (11-5, 2-5) entered Saturday coming off a brief COVID pause after Wednesday's game at Penn State was postponed when they failed to reach the Big Ten's minimum of players to compete.

Starters Battle, E.J. Stephens, and Eric Curry were out due to COVID-19 protocols, illness, and injury against Rutgers, but their teammates rallied in their absence.

Willis scored 14 points with four three-pointers in the first half. Freshman Treyton Thompson, who got his first start, nailed his first two career threes on a bank shot and a buzzer-beater that brought the Minnesota fans to their feet going into halftime with a 31-30 lead.

The Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3) were caught off guard early by the opponent's three-point shooting barrage and a 2-3 zone defense, trailing 17-5 to open the game.

Rutgers and Minnesota were on the opposite ends of the Big Ten's three-point shooting rankings entering Saturday. The Gophers were last in league games at 27.8% from long distance, but the Scarlet Knights were first at 41.3%.

The deep shots eventually started falling for Rutgers in the first half during a 19-2 run, including 12 straight points after Ron Harper Jr.'s layup gave his team a 24-19 advantage.

Thompson, who scored eight points in the second half of last Sunday's 81-71 loss against Iowa, had eight points and four rebounds in the first half Saturday to help the Gophers battle with a shortened lineup.

Battle, Stephens, and Curry (ankle) accounted for nearly 40 points and 17 rebounds per game this season. That would be a massive loss for any team in the Big Ten let alone the Gophers, who were on a four-game losing streak.

Thompson, Sean Sutherlin and Charlie Daniels gave the Gophers their third different starting lineup in as many games after having the same starters for the first 14 games this season.

Willis, who averaged 15.5 points, was the only starter available Saturday who averaged double figures, so he had to go above and beyond. The 6-4 Fayetteville, Ark., native had the best game of his career previously with 29 points in a double overtime win Nov. 14 against Princeton to win the Asheville Championship in North Carolina.

A more impressive feat came Saturday when Willis pulled up from nearly 30 feet to beat the shot clock for his school-record tying eighth three-pointer for a 64-60 lead with 4:27 to play against Rutgers.

Four different players hit eight three-pointers in a game for the Gophers, including Brandon Johnson in a double overtime victory against Iowa last season.

Willis couldn't do it alone, though. His starting backcourt mate Luke Loewe, who had 19 points, nailed a jumper with 44.8 seconds remaining to give the Gophers a four-point advantage.

After Geo Baker's three-pointer cut the margin to 66-65, Rutgers forced a turnover on a full-court press to set up one last play. With 6.8 seconds left, the Scarlet Knights were called for an offensive foul on Harper trying to post up Sutherlin. Baker finished with 25 points.

The Gophers, who won their first Big Ten home game this season, gave themselves a cushion with Willis hitting two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining in the game.