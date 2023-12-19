A person was shot to death Monday night in north Minneapolis, officials said.
The shooting in the 1900 block of N. 44th Avenue resulted in what police spokesman Adam Rose said "is being investigated as a suspicious death."
Rose said further information will be released later Tuesday morning.
Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Shooting Monday night in north Minneapolis results in 'suspicious death,' according to police
Shooting happened in the 1900 block of N. 44th Avenue.
Duluth
Duluth man who served 28 years in prison for murder is sentenced for kidnap, rape of woman in 2021
Dennis John Hannuksela was on supervised release at the time of the assault.
Local
Two die in crash with semi north of Virginia, Minn.
Roads were snow-covered and icy at the time of the Monday afternoon crash on Hwy. 53.
Variety
Yuen: Tou Ger Xiong was an optimist, and that's why his brutal murder hurts the most
The killing of the Hmong American community leader is an affront to everything he stood for.
Local
Meet the St. Paul hockey mom working to keep girls hockey alive in the Capital City
Angelique McDonald Flohrs is on a mission: Get more girls on hockey rinks in St. Paul.