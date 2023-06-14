A St. Paul man was found guilty Wednesday of murder and other charges connected to a shootout at a downtown St. Paul bar in 2021 where one person was killed and more than a dozen were wounded.

Terry Lorenzo Brown, 34, was one of the alleged shooters, and was found guilty by the jury of second-degree murder , four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shootout took place inside crowded Seventh Street Truck Park Bar on Oct. 10, 2021.

The jury's guilty verdict came at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after it began deliberating Tuesday at noon.

Brown was accused of exchanging gunfire with another patron and killing Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old veterinary technician from St. Paul, and wounding 14 others. Prosecutors alleged that Brown and Devondre Phillips had a simmering dispute involving Phillips' cousin, whom Brown had dated.

Brown's lawyer argued that Brown was an innocent man looking to enjoy the night with friends before Phillips, 31, fired at him. A jury found Phillips, of Las Vegas, guilty of eight counts of attempted murder following days of emotional testimony in early February. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

High-definition security camera footage played during the trial showed the moment when people realized the popping sounds were gunshots. Partygoers ducked and dived to the floor. Others crawled across tables and people to escape. Some of that footage captured the muzzle flashes as Brown and Phillips fired at each other, tracking bullets as they flew across the crowded bar.