A Ramsey County Jury convicted a Las Vegas man of eight counts of attempted murder for his role in an October 2021 mass shooting at a popular St. Paul bar that killed one woman and injured 14 people.

Devondre Trevon Phillips, 30, was found guilty on all counts of attempted second-degree murder Thursday. Jurors deliberated for hours after reviewing camera footage, police testimony, and reams of investigative documents that detailed what led up to the shooting just after midnight on Oct. 10, 2021 at Seventh Street Truck Park.

Phillips will be sentenced March 27. Terry Lorenzo Brown, 34, who is charged with intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder for his role in the shooting, is scheduled to stand trial April 3.

"Because there is another active criminal case against a second defendant pending, we must reserve comment other than to say that we are grateful for the jury's verdict and appreciate the hard work of the prosecution team and the police investigators on this case," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement.

The verdict capped an emotional week of testimony from St. Paul police officers, family members of victims, and Phillips, who took the stand in his own defense. Defense attorney John Lesch told jurors that on the night of the shooting, Phillips —who was shot five times, suffering a broken femur and severed artery in his leg — was cornered and out of options.

"He is a victim in this case too," Lesch said during the trial. "Despite what the state said, there is no intent proven ... he intended to get out of there."

But prosecuting attorney Treye Kettwick said Phillips did not act in self defense, pointing to him as an aggressor who intended to kill.

"You have a duty to retreat and to avoid [hurting] lives," Kettwick said.

According to testimony, Phillips said he left Minnesota after he intervened in an argument between his cousin and Brown, whom she was dating at the time. Phillips said Brown and his friends threatened and shot at him before he left for Las Vegas, but they found and approached Phillips at the Truck Park bar.

It was a busy night at the bar. DJ Peter Parker played mainstream hip-hop for a room of around 100 young men and women. Some ordered drinks and danced in rhythm. Others hugged and greeted friends. Among them was Phillips, Brown and his friends, who stared at each other from across the bar.

Two of them approached Phillips, who had backed himself against a truck parked in the bar. One allegedly told Phillips "Caught ya. Now you're dead," raising an item that was later determined not to be a gun. That's when prosecutors say that Phillips fired.

People scattered. Some climbed over each other, diving across the bar for cover. Many screamed for help. In all, 18 bullet casings were found at the scene. Fourteen people were injured and Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old veterinary technician from St. Paul, was dead.

Records show that the injured were hospitalized for gunshot wounds ranging from the stomach, arm, foot hand and ankle.

Wiley's family, who attended Phillips' hearing, declined to comment on Thursday's verdict.

Lesch did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.