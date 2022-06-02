BUFFALO, MINN. — Gregory Ulrich admitted he did it. He shot five people in an attack on the Buffalo Allina Health Clinic last year, killing medical assistant Lindsay Overbay.

Now, as jurors deliberate his fate, the major question for them is: Did Ulrich intend to kill when he entered the clinic with a handgun and pipe bombs, or only to injure?

As the last witness in his three-week trial, Ulrich took the stand Thursday in Wright County District Court and admitted to the shootings. But he didn't intend to kill anyone, he testified, only to hurt them as he'd been hurt.

Ulrich had been in severe pain for more than four years after surgery on his spine and tailbone and grew angry that he couldn't get narcotic drugs to relieve his pain, he testified. Authorities suspected him of abusing opioids, court filings show, and cut him off.

Ulrich went to the clinic the morning of Feb. 9, 2021, armed with a 9-millimeter handgun and four homemade pipe bombs.

"I planned on property damage," he testified. "If I blow up some bombs and shoot out some windows, I'll get some attention. I wanted to inform the public what was happening to me."

But as he entered the clinic, Ulrich testified, he realized that insurance companies would pay for any property damage.

"I wanted to sensationalize more," he said. "[Send] a louder message to get people's attention." So he opened fire with his pistol. His intention, he said, was to shoot his victims in the buttocks.

"I would like people to understand what pain is like down there," he said. But things quickly got out of hand.

"After [shooting] the first person, I lost control," Ulrich testified.

In closing arguments that followed, prosecutors said there was ample evidence showing Ulrich intended to kill. In a video he made about six weeks before the attack, Ulrich spoke of grabbing a pistol "and go down there and kill as many nurses as you can."

"He did exactly what he said on that video he recorded," Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes told the jury.

"How dare he? How dare he attack innocent, defenseless victims?" Lutes said. "What gives him the right to shoot these innocent victims to promote his twisted cause?"

Ulrich planned his attack for months, Assistant County Attorney Shane Simonds told the jury, buying a gun and ammunition, then buying materials for pipe bombs and constructing them.

"You are what you do, not what you say," Simonds told the jury. "This is as premeditated as it gets."

Ulrich is charged with first-degree premeditated murder; four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder; one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony; three counts of first-degree assault; one count of second-degree assault, and one count of discharging an explosive device.

Acknowledging Ulrich's admitted acts, "I'm not asking you to have sympathy for how Mr. Ulrich handled his situation," Virginia Murphrey, chief public defender for the 10th Judicial District, said in her closing argument

"After hearing all this, I don't know how to talk to you about the law and not seem unfeeling and unconcerned and uncaring about this," she said.

But the most serious charges against Ulrich require the state to prove he intended to kill, she told jurors. And if that had been his intent, she said, he could have shot his victims in the chest or in the face.

"This was creating mayhem," she said. "This was not about killing people. I know what this sounds like. But it's the law, and I'm asking you to follow the law."

The jury got the case about 1:30 p.m. and retired to deliberate. Ulrich faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the most serious charges; up to 40 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, and up to 10 years on the first-degree assault charges.

At age 69 and in poor health, he has said he expects to die in prison.