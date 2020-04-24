“Godshot,” by Chelsea Bieker
“Godshot” has everything I could want in a novel: cults, crazed pastors, and coming of age. Set in a small, drought-stricken town, a cultlike church has formed around a pastor intent on bringing rain. Lacey May becomes the focus of the pastor’s plan. Abandoned by her mother, Lacey tries to find her while coming to terms with what exactly she’s been asked to do. “Godshot” is dark, fierce and brilliant and I haven’t stopped thinking about it.
Sarah Cassavant, SubText Books
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. While most bookstores remain closed to browsing customers because of the coronavirus, you can order books via their websites or from bookshop.org.
