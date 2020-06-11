‘Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project’

No matter how much TV you’ve been consuming these days, you’re an amateur couch potato compared with Stokes, a Philadelphia activist and public access TV producer who spent 30 years recording shows around the clock. Was she a visionary or a little nuts? This “Independent Lens” film offers plenty of support for both theories, but one thing is clear: Stokes was more fascinating — and complicated — than 96% of the personalities she captured on videotape. 10 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

‘Dating Around’

In this second season, eligible singles continue to engage in carbon-copy dates with five prospective mates. At the end of each 30-minute installment, it’s revealed which one he or she called up for a second outing. The production budget is higher than most shows in the genre, which will help viewers overlook the somewhat sleazy premise. But producers get high marks for embracing diversity. Too bad they didn’t also capture the diverse offerings of New Orleans, the setting in six new episodes. The couples might as well be meeting up in Burnsville. Netflix

‘The Government Inspector’

When Twin Cities playwright Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the Nikolai Gogol play was produced off-Broadway a few summers ago, folks who saw it used words like “sidesplitting.” Which was frustrating for those who weren’t able to make it to New York for the limited run in Red Bull Theater’s small playhouse. Now we can all catch up with it, as the cast — featuring Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) — reunites for a live reading to benefit the theater. Free, with donations encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Monday, RedBullTheater.com

‘Dave’ and ‘The American President’

It’s hard to imagine a rom-com set in the White House, especially these days, but these two ’90s gems pull it off with movie-star casting and snappy dialogue. In “Dave,” Kevin Kline plays both a sinister POTUS and his good-natured doppelgänger, which gives the nimble actor the chance to play Jimmy Stewart and Lionel Barrymore. In “American President,” Aaron Sorkin’s warmup to “The West Wing,” Michael Douglas is a commander-in-chief who rethinks his priorities after becoming smitten with a political strategist (Annette Bening). Even if you don’t agree with either leader’s politics, you’ll still rally for them. Hulu

‘Zooming in With David Zucker and Pat Proft’

Wayzata’s own Proft, a prolific screenwriter whose credits include the “Police Academy” movies, will join frequent collaborator Zucker for a program of jokes and stories about their work, which includes “Airplane!,” the “Naked Gun” movies and “Police Squad!” TV series. The Zoom sesh is at 9 p.m. Monday, and the $20 ticket includes entry in a raffle to receive DVDs of some of those titles, which have become popular again as housebound comedy fans search for timeless laughs. flapperscomedy.com

‘Ringside’

Filmmaker Andre Hormann displayed the patience and determination of Muhammad Ali by spending years with two promising teen boxers hoping to go pro, capturing the challenges of growing up on Chicago’s South Side and the importance of dedicated fathers in the process. Not all goes well. One gets sidetracked by a stint in a correctional center; the other blows a big chance to go to the Olympics. But in the end, there’s plenty to cheer for. “Ringside” isn’t as powerful as the stellar 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams,” but it still packs a punch. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Showtime

‘What’s Going On’

After his brother returned from combat in the Vietnam War, Motown superstar Marvin Gaye crafted this 1971 masterpiece of social commentary. Nearly 50 years later, the songs about poverty, unemployment, police brutality, environmental concerns, drug abuse and war still resonate with remarkable urgency. Revisit “Mercy Mercy Me,” “Inner City Blues,” the title track and other classic tunes on what may be the quintessential protest album. Spotify and other streaming services

‘Segal Talks’

The name may be bland (it’s hosted by New York City’s Segal Theatre Center) but the conversations are deep and often moving. Streaming at 11 a.m. on weekdays, curator Frank Hentschker hosts theater artists who give “updates” on their worlds from where they sit in a world wracked by COVID-19 and post-George Floyd upwelling. On Tuesday, the guests were Tamilla Woodard, the associate director of Broadway’s “Hadestown” and co-artistic director of the Working Theater, and multitalented writer/performer James Scruggs. Both are brilliant and black, and both spoke to and of the current historic moment, often breaking into tears with their heartbreaking truth-telling. howlround.com/series/segal-talks

‘John Peel Sessions A-Z’

Give a music nerd some downtime, and they’ll come up with something like blogger Dave Strickson’s master list alphabetizing and linking to a thousand live recording sessions by legendary BBC alt-rock jock John Peel. His core U.K. acts like New Order, the Cure and the Smiths rub heart-adorned sleeves with Peel’s favorite American kids, including Nirvana, Bikini Kill and Minneapolis’ own Babes in Toyland, who have a whopping five sets on the list. The reverence for Peel’s cool appeal is obvious from both sides of the pond as all the bands audibly rose to the occasion. davestrickson.blogspot.com

‘Mission: Impossible’

Don’t you love it when a plan comes together? Wait, wrong show. CBS Access has added all the seasons of the classic TV show, and you can watch the agents — led by Minneapolis native Peter Graves through most of their run — pull off their intricate, theatrical ops in made-up countries like Santa Costa and Bulgravia. The plots are formulaic, the outcome never in doubt — even though it seems like Willie or Barney will be discovered right at the bottom-of-the-hour commercial break — but it’s still sturdy, enjoyable fare. The first season might surprise you: The team includes a demolition expert played by Wally Cox. Seems Mr. Peepers had a secret life. CBS.com/all-access