As the labor force bounces back from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's women who are driving the recovery — particularly "prime-age" women (between the ages of 25 and 54) and women with young children.

Now that many companies are calling workers back to the office, though — and child care availability in many parts of the country is on the decline — it's expected that many women will exit the workforce again.

If you are a woman who's working, has stopped working or is thinking about leaving the workforce, we want to hear from you. Share your experience to help inform an upcoming story.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.