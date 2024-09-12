Share of foreign-born in the U.S. at highest rate in more than a century, says survey

The rate of U.S. residents who identify as Hispanic, no matter what race, jumped last year to 19.4% from 19.1% in the previous year, according to the survey. At the same time, those who identify as non-Hispanic white alone dropped from 57.7% to 57.1%. The share of U.S. residents who identify as Black alone dropped slightly, from 12.2% to 12.1%, and it increased slightly for those who identify as Asian alone from 5.9% to 6%.