World

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned Miss World 2025

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World on Saturday in India, where the international pageant was held this year.

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 4:42PM

HYDERABAD, India — Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World on Saturday in India, where the international pageant was held this year.

Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants in the contest held in India's southern Hyderabad city. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up in the competition.

Chuangsri received her crown from last year's winner Krystyna Pyszková.

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. India hosted the beauty competition last year as well.

India's Nandini Gupta exited after making it to the final 20.

Six Indian women have won the title, including Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chillar (2017).

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Hamas seeks amendments to the US ceasefire proposal for Gaza

card image

Hamas is seeking amendments to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior official with the group told The Associated Press on Saturday, as hungry Palestinians in Gaza stopped and emptied dozens of trucks carrying aid.

World

India’s monsoon floods kill at least 22 people in the country’s northeast

card image

World

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned Miss World 2025