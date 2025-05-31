Tolkkinen: Deep in Minnesota’s Trump country, an artist paints portraits of refugees and immigrants

She once worked with a Guatemalan immigrant who spoke hardly any English and regularly sent money home to his family. He and his wife were working in the U.S. long enough so they could earn enough money to buy used printing equipment for his son’s print shop in Guatemala. During that time, Guatemalan gangs badly injured his son, and he had to make an emergency trip home. She never knew what happened to the son, but she assumed he had recovered enough for his parents to return to the U.S.