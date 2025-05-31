Tolkkinen: Deep in Minnesota’s Trump country, an artist paints portraits of refugees and immigrants

WINDOM, Minn. — His brown eyes stare directly at the viewer, not as a challenge, but as their equal.
At a time when immigration stings are breaking apart families, sweeping innocent and guilty alike into their net, the young boy’s gaze conveys a humanity that will not be denied.
“I’m NOT illegal,” he has written on the wooden back of his school desk. The crayons he used lie before him.
The boy was painted by Vicki Beckendorf, an artist, violinist and newspaper editor who lives in Martin County near the Iowa border. For decades she has thought about people marginalized by mainstream society, as well as the ways we harm the natural world. Both themes have made their way into her exhibit at the Cottonwood County Historical Society in Windom, where it will be on display until fall.
Who knows why some of us have empathy that runs a mile deep while others of us foment division. Beckendorf deeply cares about her neighbors, her friends, and people she’s never met and never will. Surrounded by corn and soybean fields and hog farms, she has devoted her small acreage to rescuing cats, potbelly pigs, and dogs.
She wasn’t born in Martin County. She wasn’t even born in a rural area. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, nearly 65 years ago, and was raised in Detroit before attending school in Chicago. Detroit, when she was a kid, was a wreck, with Lake Erie polluted by industrial contamination and racial divides exacerbated by riots.
But the city kid had a Martin County grandmother and aunts and uncles. Every year her family vacationed there, and on her grandmother’s land she found an oasis of peace and beauty. When she was 25, she left Chicago and moved permanently to Martin County, where she eventually married and created her own oasis.
She devotes two nights a week to painting in her studio at her 1912 farmhouse. Often, they’re portraits of people enduring hardship, whose stories she has come across online or in print.