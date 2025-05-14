Tolkkinen: Just when I was starting to lose myself in nature’s grandeur, along came a motorcycle

CARLTON, MINN. - The St. Louis River foamed and frothed as it raced over rocks toward Lake Superior.
I paused on the Silver Creek Trail at Jay Cooke State Park to admire it. I was thinking all the thoughts you do when confronted with such wild beauty: How ancient travelers crossed it, what would happen if you fell in, the power of water molecules when they unite.
Then something fractured my reverie.
b-b-b-b-BRRRRRRR bahhhhrrrRRRRRR BRRRRRRR!
If you guessed a motorcycle, you’re right. It was tearing up some nearby road you would never suspect existed near this rugged landscape. It was like having a cellphone blare “Bad to the Bone” during your wedding vows. Or a kazoo band bursting into a meditation class.
At first I suspected I-35 which passes a few miles north of the park. Now I think it must have been Minnesota 210, which requires slower speeds but is much closer to the park. As the motorcycle’s racket faded, what sounded like a pair of big trucks rumbled in its wake.
I shrugged, mentally. What can you do? We are a noisy breed; no doubt the noisiest people to ever inhabit the planet. Sirens! Helicopters! Chain saws! Lawn mowers! Big noises that tear through neighborhoods and trespass into beautiful parks. Little noises that accompany our persons like tiny courtiers, amusing us with music and podcasts, alerting us to new messages.
All this noise makes it challenging to find places to hear the natural world. Insects humming, the breeze stirring the leaves, water lapping against rock. And it’s doubly hard to find a place where you can sink into these sounds without being jolted back into the modern world before you’re ready.