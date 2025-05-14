Tolkkinen: Just when I was starting to lose myself in nature’s grandeur, along came a motorcycle

More than 10 million people visit Minnesota’s parks each year, according to the DNR. I would wager that most of us are looking for the same thing: A respite from the human-made world. A place you can set your hand on the bark of a tree as you skirt a muddy spot in the trail. A place you can tune out the big noises and the little ones, where for an hour or a day you can listen to the sounds our ancestors once heard all the time.