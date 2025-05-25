Tolkkinen: I paid to attend a constitution conference. But it was an ad for Christian nationalism.

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. - I went to a “Constitution conference” in Detroit Lakes and now I have a problem.
How do I skewer the hosting organization without offending the people who attended, some of whom I know personally and like?
The organization, Patriot Academy, definitely deserves skewering. The six-hour event in west-central Minnesota drew about 120 people, some of whom drove hours to be there. Many of us paid $50 to attend, some in Trump gear, some wearing gold crosses or stars-and-stripes sweatshirts. For $250, you could also have dinner with Rick Green, formerly a Texas state legislator who now calls himself “America’s Constitution Coach.”
Yet the event, which was supposed to be about our Constitution, barely mentioned our founding document. Its purpose seemed to be a lengthy sales pitch for Patriot Academy, whose primary goal is to develop its coaching program.
“My hope is that when you all leave today, you leave as coaches,” said Tristan Ghazal, coaching director.
If money is an objection, he said, you can become a host for free. Or, for $97 a year, you get a subscription to Patriot U, “very similar to Netflix,” which includes its curriculum and video content as well as a 20% discount on everything that Patriot Academy sells.
“I think it’s a 20 percent discount, right?” he asked a fellow organizer. “Twenty-five! Way better than what I was promoting.”
For $997, you get a giant box set plus a 30% discount for all future materials.