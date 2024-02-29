More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Photos: Gophers women's basketball trounced by Iowa's Caitlin Clark 108-60
The University of Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team battled Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
Photography
Gallery: Minnesota PWHL team falls 4-3 to Toronto in overtime
Minnesota faced Toronto in a Professional Women's Hockey League matchup at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Sports
Gallery: Wolves beat Spurs 114-105
The Timberwolves hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Photography
25 Lawn Terrace
"Architectural-statement" mid-century modern home in Golden Valley lists for $1.385 million. It has a built in 280-gallon aquarium, an attached greenhouse-like atrium and was once on the cover of the magazine 'Suburban Living' for its design. Owner Ken Darling, a local gay activist, is putting his beloved home up for sale as he moves to Palm Beach.