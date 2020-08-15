Cleanup was underway Saturday after severe thunderstorms barreled across much of Minnesota on Friday night, bringing straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Winds gusted up to 64 mph at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and higher in other places, damaging trees, power lines and some roofs throughout the state, said Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Carrying heavy rain and hail, the storms swept eastward across much of the state Friday afternoon and evening.

About 125,000 Xcel Energy customers, the majority of them in the metro area, lost power, the company said. Most power was restored by Saturday.

In the Twin Cities, storm damage was most severe in Robbinsdale and Crystal, Beitlich said. Some was caused by a low-level tornado whose winds reached about 75 mph, the NWS said. It was on the ground for about two minutes, traveling just under half a mile.

Tornadoes and high winds were also reported near Waconia and Victoria in Carver County, and near Duluth, but officials said damage was minimal. Other hard-hit places included southwestern Minnesota near Sioux Falls, S.D.; as well as Spicer, Mora, Hillman, Cushing, Brownton and Glencoe.

Phai Thao got some help from his two sons, Michael 11, and Keng Kue, 5, as they worked to clear a downed tree from the sidewalk in front of their north Minneapolis home Saturday morning.

"Now we've got a beautiful Saturday," Beitlich said. The pleasant weather is expected to stick around for a few days in the metro area.