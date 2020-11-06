Several prominent Minnesota Republicans joined President Donald Trump in questioning the results of an election that remained too close to call Friday, some even raising unsubstantiated doubts about the integrity of the election in the state, where Democratic challenger Joe Biden won by more than 233,000 votes.

The Trump campaign's Minnesota chairman, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, said without evidence that he does not believe any of the results from Minnesota, including the five percentage point victory of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith over GOP challenger Jason Lewis.

"I don't know who would even vote for Tina Smith or Biden," Lindell said. "People I talked to, everyone I know was voting the other way. I don't know where this vote came from, I guess it's this crazy liberal progressive stuff that starts downtown with the colleges."

Neither Trump nor any of his Minnesota supporters have offered any specific evidence for the fraud claims he made on Thursday.

Lindell, however, blamed Trump's loss in Minnesota on fraudulent voting and cited a disputed Project Veritas report of alleged ballot harvesting in Minneapolis — a report Lindell promoted online in late September.

He also said he is confident Trump will remain president, adding that with the help of GOP court battles "a lot of things ... are going to get exposed for the first time ever."

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, cheered as President Trump took the stage Oct. 30 in Rochester.

Joining in the skepticism was former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, the congresswoman-elect for Minnesota's Seventh District, who echoed Trump's accusations of fraud in an interview on Fox & Friends.

"I pray that it will be handled correctly and that President Donald Trump will win, because I believe he did win," Fischbach said. "When they didn't win the votes of the American people, they're just finding votes at this point."

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Minnesota's senior Republican in Congress and chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Freshman U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of northeastern Minnesota's Eighth District did not condemn the president's remarks. He said his only interest is that "every legal vote should count."

"I'm not a lawyer and I'm not going to play one in any conversation," Stauber said about Trump's accusations of a stolen election. But he added that Americans need to have confidence in the integrity of our elections and that seems to be eroding. Asked if Trump bore responsibility for that erosion, Stauber said: "I'm not so sure about that. I see the fluctuations, almost four days after the election now."

However, he said he is willing to work with a Biden administration "if all legal votes are counted" and the Democrat becomes the president-elect.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said she accepts Biden's decisive win in Minnesota. Like Stauber, she stressed the importance of confidence in the election process, in Minnesota and nationwide. She said she believes many voters, particularly Republicans, were put off by a flurry of election-law changes in numerous states in recent months, most of them adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When changes like that are brought forward at a mass level in multiple states, it does raise questions, it does raise some doubt," Carnahan said.

Minnesota officials agreed to count mail-in votes postmarked by Election Day even if they arrive up to seven days later. Though Republicans have challenged the rule, so far only about 10,000 ballots have arrived late, a tiny fraction of Biden's winning margin in Minnesota.

First District Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said in a Facebook post Friday that "there is an eerily exact emerging pattern that makes the vote counting in Democrat-run battleground states suspicious." He also raised concerns about the lengthy tabulation of votes in those states, noting that votes counted after Election Day are helping Biden.

Hagedorn said in a separate statement that he supports Trump's legal challenges in several battleground states where votes are still being counted. "It's important that every legal vote is counted. The current winning margin in several key battleground states is so minuscule, compared with the total number of votes, that the Trump team is right to take all possible steps to assure an accurate tally," he said. "The process of vote certifications, recounts, and direct challenges of invalid votes and voters — a process likely to take many weeks — is the way that we, as a nation, get it right and give both sides the opportunity to make their case."

Biden appeared on the verge of winning the presidency Friday, with 264 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed. He scored a decisive victory in Minnesota, beating Trump by more than 7 percentage points.

However, Trump said in a news conference Thursday, "If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us, if you count the votes that came in late."

The president has not given any evidence to back up his repeated comments about systemic election problems and officials have not found proof of widespread "illegal" votes. Election officials say the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic has further slowed the counting process.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin fired back Friday at the Minnesota Republicans' comments questioning the election results. "If Minnesota Republicans like Jennifer Carnahan, Pete Stauber, and Michelle Fischbach would sooner attack American democracy than defend it, they should resign their offices and discontinue any political work for the good of our nation," Martin said.

Staff writers Pat Condon, Jim Spencer and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.