Bloomington police arrested several men in a prostitution sting last week, according to the department.

Last week, officers from Bloomington's Special Investigations Unit created a phony ad for an adult sex worker featuring photos of an undercover Bloomington officer, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Police posted the ad online last week on multiple websites, and waited for people to respond. "Numerous" men were arrested March 15 after responding to the ad, according to police, and more on March 16.

Police from Maple Grove, Eden Prairie and Richfield worked with Bloomington, along with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges will discuss the operation during a news conference Monday afternoon.