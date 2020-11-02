Concerned about shopping indoors amid a relentless pandemic? There will be farmers markets operating outdoors in the coming months in Minneapolis starting this weekend and running through winter’s deep freeze until early spring.

The markets are bridging the gap between autumn and spring, making locally grown fruit, vegetables and dairy goods available year-round in a farmers market setting. There are more than 20 farmers markets and mini-markets that operation in the city during growing season.

Patrons can experience a “festive, true Northern winter experience for hardy Minnesotans who like to brave the cold to support local growers and small businesses,” read an announcement from the Farmers Markets of MPLS collaborative.

Also, all locations will be accepting for donation handmade or store-bought hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, boots, socks and coats of all sizes, for adults and children.

Four of the five markets will be outdoors. Here is a rundown:

• Mill City Farmers Market: 750 S. 2nd St. Outdoors and indoors. Mill City Museum. Schedule: 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 14, 21; Dec. 12; Jan. 9; Feb. 13; March 13, 27; April 10, 24.

• Northeast Farmers Market: 629 NE. 2nd St. Outdoors. Schedule: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 7; Dec. 5; Jan. 2; Feb. 6; March 6; April 3.

• Municipal Minneapolis Farmers Market: 312 N. Lyndale Ave. Outdoors. Schedule: 9 a.m. to noon, every Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 to April 25.

• Neighborhood Roots Farmers Market: 4901 S. Chowen Ave. Outdoors. Schedule: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov 7, 21; Dec. 5, 19; Jan. 16; Feb. 20; March 20; April 17.

• St. Paul Farmers Market at Bachman’s: 6010 S. Lyndale Ave. Indoors. Schedule: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 14; Jan. 16, 30; Feb. 13, 27; March 13, 27.

For more information: farmersmarketsofmpls.org/winter-markets. Check back on occasion for any schedule changes.