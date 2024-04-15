CHICAGO — Seth Jarvis scored two power-play goals in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina (52-22-7), which stayed alive in the race for the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists.

The Hurricanes moved within one point of the idle New York Rangers for the top spot in the division. Each team has one game left on its schedule.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves as Carolina improved to 19-2-3 in its last 24 road games.

Frank Nazar scored in his NHL debut for Chicago, which dropped its fourth consecutive game. Andreas Athanasiou also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

The lowly Blackhawks finished with a 17-20-4 home record this season.

Staal, Jalen Chatfield and Brett Pesce returned to Carolina's lineup after they rested during Friday night's 5-2 win at St. Louis. But Teuvo Teravainen was scratched for the second straight game, and defenseman Brady Skjei was held out for the first time this season.

The Hurricanes trailed 3-2 after Athanasiou converted a rebound 1:54 into the third period. But Jarvis got his 32nd goal when his power-play tip was knocked in by rookie Blackhawks defenseman Ethan Del Mastro at 6:24.

Jarvis then put Carolina ahead to stay when he scored on a rebound with 3:33 remaining.

Athanasiou was shaken up after two collisions with Kochetkov early in the third, but he returned to the ice.

The 20-year-old Nazar put Chicago in front 10:05 into the first period, sending a charge through the United Center crowd.

After coming up empty on an early power-play opportunity, Nazar got a slick pass from Seth Jones and skated in on Kochetkov for a breakaway. He beat Kochetkov on the goaltender's stick side, becoming the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to score in his first game.

Staal tied it at 1 when he scored his 10th goal 4:10 into the second. He had his first shot stopped by Mrazek, but he jumped on the rebound in the slot and beat the goaltender on his glove side.

The Hurricanes had a chance to take the lead with 2:51 left in the second, but a wide-open Jake Guentzel was denied on a glove save by Mrazek.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: At Vegas on Tuesday night and Los Angeles on Thursday.

