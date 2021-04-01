Three-game series at American Family Field

Thursday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Kenta Maeda vs. RHP Brandon Woodruff

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios vs. RHP Corbin Burnes

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda vs. RHP Adrian Houser

Twins update

The Twins are starting the season against a National League team for the first time, and they won't have a DH in the Opening Day lineup for the first time since 1973. … Their first six games are on the road before the home opener April 8 against Seattle. … Maeda, the AL Cy Young runner-up last season, pitched 18⅓ innings in spring training and gave up one run and eight hits, striking out 22. … Berrios struck out 18 in 18 innings, but gave up 19 hits and seven runs. … LF Kyle Garlick made the team with an impressive spring where he led the team in homers (five) and RBI (13). … The Twins were 11-15-2 in Grapefruit League play.

Brewers update

Miller Park gets a new name — American Family Field. The stadium will be at 25% capacity (about 10,000 fans). … The Brewers were 15-11-3 in Cactus League games. … Woodruff will be the first Brewers pitcher to start on Opening Day in consecutive seasons since Yovani Gallardo started a franchise-record five in a row from 2010-14. … Burnes struck out 14.3 hitters per nine innings last season. … Reliever Devin Williams struck out 17.7 per nine and was the NL Rookie of the Year. … OF Jackie Bradley and 2B Kolten Wong were added in free agency. … OF Avisaíl García had four homers and a team-high 13 RBI in the spring. … Former MVP Christian Yelich hit .393 this spring after hitting .205 in 2020.

Chris Miller