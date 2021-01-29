5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday • Stream: BTN Plus

U faces another team in top three

Gophers at a glance: Second-ranked Minnesota (8-3) returns to action after a bye last week, facing a top-three team for the second consecutive series. Last time out, the Gophers fell 5-0 and 6-3 at Wisconsin, with the Badgers grabbing the No. 1 ranking from Minnesota. "We're excited to get back and playing,'' Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Obviously, there was a little bit of a sour taste in our mouths after the Wisconsin series.'' … The Gophers opened the season against the Buckeyes, winning the first game 4-0 on Lauren Bench's 36-save shutout before losing 2-1 in the finale. "They're a very good team, fast, aggressive,'' Frost said. … Grace Zumwinkle (eight goals, two assists, 10 points) leads the Gophers in scoring, with Emily Oden (1-8-9) next. Bench is 7-3 with a 1.79 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

Buckeyes at a glance: Third-ranked Ohio State (8-4) has split two series with Wisconsin and one with the Gophers. The Buckeyes' other loss came in a split against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth. Ohio State has won three in a row, capped by 3-0 and 7-2 wins over Minnesota State Mankato last weekend. … Jenna Buglioni (6-4-10) and Jennifer Gardiner (4-6-10) share the scoring lead for Ohio State. Goalie Andrea Braendli is 7-4 with a 1.59 GAA and .935 save percentage. … Ohio State's power play is 1-for-24, but the Buckeyes have killed all 25 of their penalties.

Randy Johnson