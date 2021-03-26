Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand was sentenced Friday to nearly 46 years in prison for assaulting women in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood near the University of Minnesota.

The 35-year-old Ham Lake man pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Friday. He was sentenced to 550 months in prison, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

As part of the plea agreement, Wiebrand also must register as a predatory sexual offender, be on conditional release for the remainder of his life should he be released, and pay restitution to the victims.

One of the women he assaulted was part of the Star Tribune's 2018 "Denied Justice" investigative series, which exposed failings in how sexual assaults in Minnesota are investigated and prosecuted. Last April, she was told that police had arrested Wiebrand, who assaulted her in 2015.

The series sparked numerous reforms, including Minnesota's first-ever statewide protocols for investigating rape and sexual assault. It also led to major changes in how Minneapolis police approach sexual assault cases.

Wiebrand preyed on women for years.

In 2015, he assaulted one woman as she was clearing snow from her car in the 1300 block of SE. 7th Street. In 2018, he assaulted another woman in her yard in the 800 block of NE. 20th Avenue after she came home from shopping.

Months later, he attacked another woman as she entered her home in the 800 block of SE. 6th Street. In addition to assaulting her, he choked her and stole her purse, according to the complaint.

In August 2019, he sexually assaulted another woman after she got out of the shower at her home in the 700 block of SE. 4th Street.

For each of those assaults, he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal misconduct.

In February 2019, he attacked a woman as she was on her way to a bus stop near the 600 block of SE. 8th Street. For that, he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal misconduct.

Four of the survivors spoke in court and described the emotional and physical trauma they experienced both during and after the assaults.

In court, Wiebrand said he was "sorry for his actions," according to the release.

Staff writer Jennifer Bjorhus contributed to this report.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759