The Twins and Cleveland have the second game of their three-game series tonight (7:07, Ch. 9) at Target Field. The game will be nationally televised by FOX. It'll be Rich Hill (1-1, 3.86 ERA) for the Twins against righthander Zach Plesac (3-1, 1.32).

The Twins won Friday night's opener 3-1 behind Kenta Maeda outdueling Cleveland's Shane Bieber.

Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by MLB for his part in inciting an eighth-inning brouhaha Friday night with Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was fined an undisclosed amount. The two exchanged words after Lindor flied out to end the inning, and Twins first baseman Miguel Sano had to step in between them and move Romo away from Lindor as the dugouts and bullpens emptied. Both teams were warned as they returned to their locations, and play resumed. Sano and Marwin Gonzalez checked with Lindor to make sure he wasn’t upset while Romo was led through the dugout and toward the tunnel.

Romo won't appeal the suspension and will serve it tonight.

The rotation for the Twins' series vs. the White Sox in Chicago next week has been (mostly) set. Michael Pineda will pitch Sunday against Cleveland. The pitchers against the White Sox will be Jose Berrios on Monday, Randy Dobnak on Tuesday and Kenta Maeda on Thursday. Wednesday's starter is TBA, and could be Jake Odorizzi, who threw 80 pitches in St. Paul on Friday and would have to be activated from the injured list.

The lineups:

CLEVELAND

Francisco Lindor, SS

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Jordan Luplow, RF

Oscar Mercado, LF

Roberto Perez, C

Delino DeShields, CF

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Brent Rooker, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Willians Astudillo, C

Sergio Romo photo by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune