Sen. Amy Klobuchar: We’ve taken a wrong turn with broad, erratic tariffs

Since the administration began to propose and implement wide-reaching tariffs, wholesale prices have gone up on everything from meat and coffee to natural gas and lumber. That will increase what families pay for groceries, utilities and housing. It is not just the size and scope of these tariffs that have hurt Americans, it is the erratic way they have been announced, un-announced and re-announced. The resulting uncertainty has made it difficult for families to make decisions about whether they can afford to replace appliances, for farmers to make planting decisions, and for businesses to make expansion decisions.