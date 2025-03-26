Sen. Amy Klobuchar: We’ve taken a wrong turn with broad, erratic tariffs

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The average American family is on track to see a $2,000 increase in the cost of living as a result of the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs — a national sales tax on all Americans. To prevent Minnesotans from being crushed by those increased costs, the administration must end its chaotic trade policies and restore stability to our export markets.
There’s no doubt that our adversaries like China have used trade to manipulate markets in ways that hurt American workers, which is why I support targeted tariffs like those used by the previous Trump, Biden and Obama administrations to counter China’s steel dumping. But across-the-board tariffs — especially those placed on our neighbors and partners — will only raise costs for consumers, hurt businesses and put jobs on the line.
Since the administration began to propose and implement wide-reaching tariffs, wholesale prices have gone up on everything from meat and coffee to natural gas and lumber. That will increase what families pay for groceries, utilities and housing. It is not just the size and scope of these tariffs that have hurt Americans, it is the erratic way they have been announced, un-announced and re-announced. The resulting uncertainty has made it difficult for families to make decisions about whether they can afford to replace appliances, for farmers to make planting decisions, and for businesses to make expansion decisions.
Beyond higher costs, these tariffs jeopardize our trade partnerships with our neighbors, Canada and Mexico — partnerships that strengthen Minnesota’s economy. Minnesota exports more goods to Canada than we do to our second-, third-, and fourth-largest markets combined. In 2023 alone, our state exported $7 billion in goods to Canada, including ag products, machinery and medical devices. That’s more than a quarter of all the goods we export. Tariffs against Canada invite retaliatory tariffs and put those exports in jeopardy.
My meetings across the state — including a 14-county tour last week that featured town-hall style meetings with the Minnesota Farmers Union — have made it clear that Minnesotans do not want these tariffs. I have heard from small brewers who know that much higher tariffs on aluminum will cut into their margins or raise prices for customers. I have spoken with farmers who rely on trade to keep their farms running. And I have met with local leaders who don’t know if they will be able to keep pace with their housing goals because of the rising cost of lumber.
These Minnesotans share the concerns of a broad coalition of organizations, including the National Retail Federation, the National Consumers League, the National Association of Home Builders, the American Farm Bureau, the National Farmers Union, the International Association of Machinists, the United Steelworkers and the Chamber of Commerce. All of these groups have spoken out against these tariffs. They understand that when the administration picks fights with our closest trade partners, American businesses and consumers lose.