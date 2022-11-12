A 72-year-old man from Round Lake, Minn., was killed Friday evening when the semitrailer truck he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Hwy. 71 in southwestern Minnesota.

The pickup was southbound on Hwy. 71 and the semi was northbound when they crashed after 6 p.m. at County Road 11 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The semi rolled into the ditch.

The three people in the pickup — a 59-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Monticello, and a 57-year-old-woman from Big Lake — were wearing seat belts and weren't hurt, the patrol said. It was unclear which woman was driving. The semi driver's name has not been released.

The road was dry, the patrol said.