The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport briefly shut down a runway and evacuated part of Terminal 1 Friday night following reports of a security threat, authorities said.
Airport police closed down a portion of Terminal 1, near the north end of the airport mall, shortly after 6 p.m. as a precaution. Travelers landing at MSP were moved out of the area after being informed about a potential explosive threat.
Police canines swept the terminal, but no device was located. “It was not a valid call,” said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.
The airport fully reopened within an hour and remains operational.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Medcalf: Black trainers happy to spread the virtual fitness bug
It's hard to fight a pandemic — and winter inertia — while also shouldering the disproportionate health impact of the virus, Myron Medcalf writes. But these motivators help.
Duluth
Inmate with violent history escapes from facility northwest of Duluth
The 33-year-old man fled while being moved to a secure wing, authorities said.
St. Paul
Fatal shooting in St. Paul brings city's homicide tally to 30
A verbal argument led to gunfire near Sherburne Avenue and Rice Street late Saturday.
Minneapolis
As gunfire toll hits 500 injured or killed, Mpls. struggles to find solutions
Khalilah Corey was a worrier, but she didn’t think much of it when her 19-year-old son told her he was going to the park to…
Minneapolis
Democrats debate 'defund' movement's cost at polls
Republicans seized on "defund" and "abolish," a lifeline for the party at a time when Trump's approval ratings were dipping and the administration was losing the messaging battle on handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.