The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport briefly shut down a runway and evacuated part of Terminal 1 Friday night following reports of a security threat, authorities said.

Airport police closed down a portion of Terminal 1, near the north end of the airport mall, shortly after 6 p.m. as a precaution. Travelers landing at MSP were moved out of the area after being informed about a potential explosive threat.

Police canines swept the terminal, but no device was located. “It was not a valid call,” said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

The airport fully reopened within an hour and remains operational.