About a dozen supporters of President Donald Trump who gathered for a "Freedom Fest" rally at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday were vastly outnumbered by law enforcement as a security precaution following last week's insurrection in Washington D.C.

Access to the building and its grounds was limited with surrounding streets closed and barricaded. Gov. Tim Walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington warned the public and agitators to stay away from the Capitol this weekend. A few military-style Humvees were parked on the building's steps, along with a State Patrol Special Response vehicle.

Amid icy conditions, an estimated 100 state troopers flanked the sidewalks and stood on the Capitol steps while the rallygoers waved U.S. flags and prayed inside a fenced-in designated "First Amendment zone" for the permitted protest with an expected crowd of 150. A few were armed but the rally was lowkey as Trump supporters chatted while sitting in camping chairs toting signs that said "Stop the Steal." Several members of the media looked on.

The gathering was to the first of two scheduled events both organized by Becky Strohmeier of Bloomington who leads Hold the Line MN, a group that describes its role as "rallying behind our president and America as we navigate this uncharted territory together."

As for whether President-elect Joe Biden would be sworn-in as scheduled on Wednesday, Strohmeier demurred, calling the situation "fluid." She described her agenda for Saturday's event as "gathering, talking, praying, potentially singing if things are really going well."

In advance of the Capitol events, state officials held a news conference Friday to say there was no credible active threat against the building. But the gatherings drew extraordinary security because of the recent violent attack at the U.S. Capitol and President Donald Trump's ongoing, false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Law enforcement across the country is bracing for potentially months of violent unrest aimed at destabilizing the state, federal and local governments.

Since Trump lost the election in November, Strohmeier has been organizing protests outside the governor's residence on Summit Avenue, but she decided to move Saturday's event to the Capitol. She was in an upbeat, relaxed mood and predicted a "boring" rally.

"There's a lot of law enforcement here and I think they'll be able to take care of it if something happens," she said.

A man walking around with an AR-556 strapped to his back gave his name only as "Allen" and said he works construction in Monticello.

"I don't even like Trump. I don't trust our election system," he said, adding that he came armed because he was told thousands of people would gather, including Antifa.

"But I didn't need it, I feel silly," he said, adding that it was a "bad call."

He said he doesn't like the Republican Party but is opposed to COVID-19 restrictions, which has left him out of work for eight months. His children are struggling as well, he said.

About 45 minutes into the event, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter patch and a red Spider Man mask approached with a handheld wireless speaker playing circus music. He tossed an expletive at the group and called them Nazis. As the State Patrol escorted him away, the man said, "You people are clowns. You deserve this circus music."

One counterprotester held a cardboard sign reading, "I am an election judge. Tell me how I stole our election????"

Twin Cities weather was hardly conducive for an outdoor event with sneaky glare ice coating roads and walkways, inhospitable gray skies, intermittent drizzle and temperatures a few degrees below freezing.

Strohmeier said fears of antifa, not the weather made her supporters wary of coming. She said she has warned them to steer clear of non-sanctioned events. She also said that if Biden is inaugurated, she will cease the rallies.

On Sunday, Strohmeier is also expected to lead a church service which she described as "invite only" for 20 invitees. She described plans for a "small group gathering to pray for our elected officials" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hold the Line MN's biggest event occurred Jan. 6 when some attracted about 500 people went to Capitol in St. Paul.

rochelle.olson@startribune.com • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson