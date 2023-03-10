A second Stillwater police officer fired a gun during the March 4 parking lot standoff that led to the death of a 21-year-old Stillwater man, according to a statement released Friday by the Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The officer's involvement wasn't initially clear, and the BCA said earlier this week that it was conducting forensic tests to determine if his weapon had been fired.

The officer, Sgt. Daniel Young, has been placed on administrative leave, a standard practice. Earlier this week, officer Justin Dowley was also placed on administrative leave; he shot his service rifle while engaged with the suspect, according to the BCA.

The police officers were called to the Curve Crest Villas at 2225 Orleans St. W. after numerous people reported hearing gunfire in the building. A woman later told authorities that she was at the apartment of Okwan Rahmier Sims when he shot her; she survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sims confronted police outside the building when they arrived, shooting at their squad cars at least twice, according to Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller. Sims was shot, and he died of his gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

The BCA's Force Investigations Unit will continue to investigate. Its findings will be presented to the Washington County Attorney's Office when the investigation is complete.