A second Minnesotan has died of COVID-19, an illness caused by a novel coronavirus that continues to sweep through the state.

The death of a Ramsey County resident in the 80s age range was reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health along with 59 newly confirmed infections. The state has now identified 346 cases since March 6, including 41 people who needed hospital care, with an age range from 5 months to 104 years.

Thirty-one Minnesotans are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a respiratory illness that in severe cases can make it difficult to breathe and require treatment with hospital ventilators. Eighteen Minnesotans are currently receiving intensive care.

Roughly 80% of infections result in mild symptoms. So far, 134 of Minnesotans with confirmed cases have recovered and are no longer required to isolate themselves to prevent further spread of infection.

The new figures come as Minnesota government and health authorities switch from a pandemic response of spreading out the increase in cases to pushing that surge back so hospitals have more time to prepare.

"It is too late to flatten the curve," Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday, when he unveiled a "stay-at-home" order that will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. "What our objective is now is to move the infection rate out, slow it down, and buy time."

Hospital systems continued their preparations as well. On Thursday morning, leaders of M Health Fairview gave tours of Bethesda hospital in St. Paul, which has been converted and expanded to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients. Transfers of patients to that hospital were set to begin Thursday afternoon.

Staff writer Glenn Howatt contributed to this story.