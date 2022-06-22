This time it really didn't matter that the Lynx started the game slowly. It didn't matter that, for the better part of 10 minutes, the team just couldn't seem to make a shot.

They got better.

On the road at Phoenix on Tuesday, the Lynx (4-13) snapped a five-game losing streak with an 84-71 victory over the Mercury.

After falling behind by 11 after the first quarter, the Lynx out-scored Phoenix 73-49 the rest of the way. After making just two of 12 three-pointers in the first half, they made eight of 13 in the second. After struggling to slow the Mercury's offense while falling behind 11, the Lynx exploded when it mattered.

Down three points with 4:18 left in the third quarter, the Lynx out-scored Phoenix 29-8, eventually taking a 79-61 lead on Kayla McBride's layup with 4:39 left in the game.

McBride scored 18 points. Moriah Jefferson scored 12 points with nine assists. Natalie Achonwa, playing in just her third game of the season — and her first since May 8 — scored 12 points off the bench.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a game-high 25 points; Diana Taurasi scored 15. But the Mercury (6-11) shot just 23-for-58 in the game.

It was an impressive display of ball movement, the Lynx had 24 assists on 28 made baskets.

The Lynx spent most of the first quarter struggling to make a shot, beginning the game 3-for-14 while falling behind by 10 points. They also struggled on defense, where five personal fouls led by six free throws for the Mercury.

With Diggins-Smith scoring eight points and the Lynx making just four first-quarter shots it's no surprise they trailed 22-11 when it was over. The Mercury turned three Lynx turnovers into four points.

By the time it ended the Lynx had made four of 18 shots — just one of eight three-pointers – and trailed 22-11. The 11 points matched a season first-quarter low for the Lynx.

Down 11 after Tina Charles hit a three-pointer with 8:20 left in the half, the Lynx woke up and got back into the game.

McBride hit two baskets in an 8-0 run that drew the Lynx within three. Finally, it was game on. With Achonwa and McBride leading the way — they each scored eight second-quarter points on a combined 6-for-7 shooting — the Lynx were still within three before Taurasi drew a foul on a desperation three-pointer with less than a second in the half.

Fortunately for the Lynx, she missed two of the three free throws, pushing Phoenix to a 40-36 lead at the break. The Lynx made 10 of 18 shots in the third quarter, but continued to struggle from three, making one of four. Of the Mercury's 18 second-quarter points, six came from the free throw line.

At the half the Lynx bench had out-scored the starters 19-17.

After not scoring in the first half, Powers came out and scored six points as the Lynx opened the third quarter on a 9-5 run to tie the game at 45 on Aerial Power's basket with 6:26 left in the quarter.

Nikolina Milic's three with 5:07 left in the quarter gave the Lynx their first lead, 48-47.

The two teams went back and forth until, down a point, the Lynx went on a 9-2 run — capped by three free throws from Moriah Jefferson — to go up 61-55 with 1:43 left in the quarter.

Diggins-Smith hit a three. But, with 11.1 seconds left, Jessica Shepard fed Rachel Banham for a three that capped the Lynx's 28-18 quarter, giving them a 64-58 lead entering the fourth. Powers, McBride and Jefferson all scored six third-quarter points.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.