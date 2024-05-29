Sebastian Joe's Kingfield Social will be the newest outpost of the popular scoop shop, opening at 4301 Nicollet Av. S., Minneapolis, in the former home of Apoy. The news comes on the heels of a heartfelt letter published in Southwest Voices signed by 21 "kids of Kingfield" asking for an ice cream shop that they could walk to in the neighborhood. (Sebastian Joe's already owns the building and manufactures its ice cream in back.)

The new shop is part of a revitalization of the area, with the recently opened Bûcheron across the street, and Kruse Markit and the beloved Lowbrow down the block. An opening date hasn't been announced.

Sebastian Joe's pioneered an ice cream revolution in Minneapolis when it opened in September 1984. The original shop included mix-ins and flavors that have since become emblematic of the brand, like the Nicollet Avenue Pothole, a rich chocolate ice cream studded with Heath bar chunks, fudge truffles, caramel swirls and a dash of sea salt. It's appropriate that it'll be served on the street that inspired the name.

The other scoop shops can be found in Lowry Hill and Linden Hills, plus Sebastian Joe's ice cream is served at several area restaurants, including Sea Salt, Parkway Pizza, Lord Fletcher's and more.

Treats MOA opening in time for summer vacation

In other sweet frozen news, the newest location of the local ice cream with cereal mix-ins shop Treats will open at the megamall on June 14. Treats Mall of America will sport the same menu as its Blaine, North Loop and Grand Avenue sibling restaurants of soft serve ice cream with cookie, candy and cereal mix-ins. There are also boba beverages and coffee treats.

The fast-growing company is the work of siblings Trisha Seng and Minh Dinh, who founded the first St. Paul restaurant because of their combined love of boba and cereal bars — establishments where folks could come in and order cereal. The third element of ice cream tied it all together.

Sizzle Street brings Indian with a twist to Waconia

Sizzle Street opened earlier this month at 813 Marketplace Dr. in Waconia with curries, pizzas and pastas. Founded by brothers Tirlochan and Paramjit Mand, the restaurant blends Punjabi cuisine with American dishes. On the menu are alu fries, French fries seasoned with Indian spices; Punjabi-stuffed papad, described as a papad quesadilla with shredded cheese, pico, fried onions and potatoes; and tikka pizza topped with masala sauce, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. There are also vindaloos, korma, plenty of vegetarian options and more.

Already successful restaurateurs, the duo first opened India Palace in Eden Prairie in 2003. That restaurant has since expanded to 10 locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Colorado and Texas. Get all the details at sizzlestreet.co.

Fresh grain bowls at the Bridgewater Lofts

Fitchn opens this week at 1024 Washington Av. S. in Minneapolis. The menu is made to make a body feel good with salads, pita sandwiches, grain bowls, fresh juices and smoothies. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

New Italian eatery will open in Hopkins

Hopkins continues to draw in the talent. Chef Rhett Roberts will open Bar Siena in downtown Hopkins this summer. Roberts has been chef de cuisine at the celebrated Petite Leon and previewed the restaurant's menu with a pop-up there. The next chance to taste what he has in store will be June 2 at the rotating Sunday pop-ups at Picnic Linden Hills (4307 Upton Av. S., Mpls.). There are no reservations; it's first come, first served from 4 to 9 p.m. or until all the fresh pasta sells out.

Inspired by the chef's travels in Italy, Bar Siena is expected to open this fall. Watch for more details at instagram.com/barsiena_mn.

No more Lake Effect in Duluth

Lake Effect, the drive-in/restaurant from the owners of Lake Avenue Cafe in Duluth, has closed. Inspired by the specific brand of Duluth optimism and boldness from co-owner Derek Snyder surfing Lake Superior, the restaurant moved into a location near Island Lake. While this spot has closed, Lake Avenue Café continues to serve road trip-worthy seasonal cuisine, wine and cocktails in Canal Park.