Searchers were back on a southwestern Minnesota lake Tuesday looking for a 15-year-old boy who jumped in the water the previous evening after losing a canoe paddle.

The boy was canoeing with a family member about 10 miles northeast of Windom on Eagle Lake early Monday evening, when he jumped in to retrieve the paddle, the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said.

He attempted to swim back to the canoe, "however, the wind had pushed the canoe farther away from him," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "The family member lost sight of the [boy] as they drifted farther apart."

There were no lifejackets in the canoe, the Sheriff's Office said.

A search for the boy was started Monday evening, then suspended several hours later. As of Tuesday afternoon, the search continued.

The sheriff's office has yet to release the boy's identity.











