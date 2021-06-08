The search for a missing child who may have gone into the Mississippi River in St. Paul resumed Tuesday with participation from three metro counties.

Water patrols from Ramsey, Hennepin and Dakota counties are taking part in the search for the 12-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday night in the vicinity of Hidden Falls Regional Park, according to Roy Magnuson, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

A previous, unsuccessful search that lasted about 5 hours involved the Ramsey County Water Patrol and a dive team and the St. Paul Police and Fire departments. A State Patrol aerial rescue team was also called in, Magnuson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768