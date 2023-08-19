Cook County and St. Louis County officials spent Saturday searching for a pilot who went missing the previous evening near Hovland.

A man flying an "ultralight plane" took off near 30 Flutereed Road in Hovland on Friday, and the last sighting of the plane was near Hammer Road in Hovland, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Cook County and St. Louis County search and rescue teams, Hovland Fire officials and a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft helped with the search on Saturday.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the aircraft on Friday evening to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 218-387-3030 with an approximate location and time of the sighting.

Search efforts are scheduled to continue on Sunday.